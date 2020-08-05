BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Jordanian Seismological Observatory of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources recorded the explosion that occurred at the Beirut Port on Tuesday, and stated that its intensity was equivalent to an earthquake with the magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale.

The head of the observatory, Mahmoud Al-Qaryouti, said in a press statement that the Jordanian earthquake monitoring stations recorded the explosion at 06:08 minutes, and that the explosion was equivalent to a 4.5-magnitude tremor.

Al-Qaryouti described the energy released from the explosion as “very strong”.

The source of the powerful explosion that rocked the city of Beirut on Tuesday has yet to be determined; however, some reports claim that the blast was a result of a massive nitrate storage catching fire at the 12th Ward.

As a result of this massive explosion, over 80 people have killed and more than 3,500 others have been hospitalized for injuries sustained during and after the blast.

Source: RT

