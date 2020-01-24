BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – A massive crowd has gathered in Baghdad on Friday morning for the scheduled “million man march” that was organized by Sayyed Muqtada Al-Sadr.

Carrying signs that read, “The 1920 Revolution expelled the English occupiers out of Iraq and the 2020 Revolution will end the American occupation in Iraq,” the protesters reportedly gathered at Tahrir Square to demonstrate against the U.S. forces inside the Middle Eastern country.

The total number of protesters is still not known; however, video footage from the demonstration showed thousands of people already marching in Baghdad.

Last week, Sayyed Sadr released a statement via his Twitter account calling on Iraqis to band together for a million man march against the U.S. presence inside the country.

Sayyed Sadr, who was a powerful militia leader during the U.S. invasion in 2003, has been critical of Iran’s presence inside Iraq and neighboring Syria in the past; however, following the assassination of Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, on January 3rd in Baghdad, he denounced the American action and called for their immediate withdrawal.

