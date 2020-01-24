BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – A massive crowd has gathered in Baghdad on Friday morning for the scheduled “million man march” that was organized by Sayyed Muqtada Al-Sadr.
Carrying signs that read, “The 1920 Revolution expelled the English occupiers out of Iraq and the 2020 Revolution will end the American occupation in Iraq,” the protesters reportedly gathered at Tahrir Square to demonstrate against the U.S. forces inside the Middle Eastern country.
#بالفيديو
انطلاق "ثورة العشرين" الثانية بمسيرة مليونية غير مسبوقة لاخراج القوات الاجنبية من #العراق #يونيوز.#ثورةالعشرينالثانية_2020 pic.twitter.com/X1tFGsH70m
— وكالة يونيوز للأخبار (@uunionnews) January 24, 2020
The total number of protesters is still not known; however, video footage from the demonstration showed thousands of people already marching in Baghdad.
Last week, Sayyed Sadr released a statement via his Twitter account calling on Iraqis to band together for a million man march against the U.S. presence inside the country.
Sayyed Sadr, who was a powerful militia leader during the U.S. invasion in 2003, has been critical of Iran’s presence inside Iraq and neighboring Syria in the past; however, following the assassination of Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, on January 3rd in Baghdad, he denounced the American action and called for their immediate withdrawal.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.