BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed 1st Corps of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) has sent a massive convoy of reinforcements to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate to help the militants fight the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to opposition reports, the 1st Corps is being deployed to the front-lines in southern Idlib to protect their territories and drive back the Syrian Arab Army near the key city of Khan Sheikhoun.

These reinforcements from the Free Syrian Army’s 1st Corps come just days after the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) sent a large number of fighters to the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The militant forces have already suffered a number of setbacks since the start of August, as they find themselves on the verge of losing the key city of Khan Sheikhoun along the Hama-Idlib Highway.

As of now, the Syrian Arab Army has begun their attack on Khan Sheikhoun: however, they have yet to enter the city, despite the intensity of their assault.

If the militants do lose Khan Sheikhoun, they will find themselves besieged by the Syrian Arab Army and their allies in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

Khan Sheikhoun was captured during the 2014 militant offensive in southern Idlib; it has since become a stronghold for the jihadist group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

FairsFair
Hopefully more cannon fodder for the Russian gunships.

Peter Wallace
Yes it would be nice to catch them in the open on the road with no where to go . Bit like that ISIS convoy caught by the Iraqi helicopters and decimated. The convoy the Yanks missed seeing even though it was hundreds of vehicles long.

