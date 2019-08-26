BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A large number of reinforcements from the Syrian military were deployed to the Al-Ghaab Plain this week as they prepare to launch the second phase of their Idlib offensive.

According to an army source in the Hama Governorate, the 4th Armored Division and Republican Guard sent several units of reinforcements to the Al-Zawiyah Mountain and Al-Ghaab Plain axes to begin the next phase of their operation.

The source said the Syrian military will work to capture the remaining sites under militant control inside the Hama Governorate.

Last week, the Syrian Arab Army announced the capture of both Khan Sheikhoun and the northern region of the Hama Governorate that was under the control of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Since then, the Syrian Army has conducted mostly combing operations in these newly captured areas as they look to eliminate any remnants of the militants that once controlled these areas in northwestern Syria.

At the same time, the Syrian military’s Tiger Forces have taken a brief break in northwestern Syria; however, they are expected to take part in the second phase of the offensive when it begins.

