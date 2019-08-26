BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A large number of reinforcements from the Syrian military were deployed to the Al-Ghaab Plain this week as they prepare to launch the second phase of their Idlib offensive.
According to an army source in the Hama Governorate, the 4th Armored Division and Republican Guard sent several units of reinforcements to the Al-Zawiyah Mountain and Al-Ghaab Plain axes to begin the next phase of their operation.
The source said the Syrian military will work to capture the remaining sites under militant control inside the Hama Governorate.
Last week, the Syrian Arab Army announced the capture of both Khan Sheikhoun and the northern region of the Hama Governorate that was under the control of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Since then, the Syrian Army has conducted mostly combing operations in these newly captured areas as they look to eliminate any remnants of the militants that once controlled these areas in northwestern Syria.
At the same time, the Syrian military’s Tiger Forces have taken a brief break in northwestern Syria; however, they are expected to take part in the second phase of the offensive when it begins.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.