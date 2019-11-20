BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A large convoy of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) arrived in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate this morning as they prepare to launch a new offensive at the Al-Ghaab Plain.
According to a military report, the Syrian Army and National Defense Forces sent reinforcements from the Daraa, Damascus, and Al-Sweida governorates to northwestern Hama this week.
The report said that the SAA and NDF reinforcements numbered over 1,500 soldiers, as they already join a large force that is deployed at the front-lines of the Al-Ghaab Plain region of northwestern Hama.
At the same time, pro-militant activists have also reported about the arrival of several Syrian Army units, with some claiming these soldiers were sent to the Jabal Shashabo region that overlooks a part of the Al-Ghaab Plain.
On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) launched a new attack on Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah in a bid to capture the town from the jihadist rebels in the area.
According to the latest reports from the southeastern countryside of Idlib, the Syrian Army is currently clashing with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham inside the town of Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah.
