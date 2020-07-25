BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – A massive column of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was filmed this week, heading towards the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, amid reports of a new offensive in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
According to a field source near the front-lines in Idlib, reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army’s elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division arrived in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, following orders to mass deploy to this part of the country.
As shown in the video below, the Syrian Army reinforcements can be seen heading to the Idlib Governorate in several vehicles.
New reports have surfaced this week about a new military operation in the Idlib Governorate, amid the collapse of the ceasefire agreement that was established in Moscow on March 5th.
The Syrian Army’s offensive will reportedly target the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, which is currently the site of daily clashes between the SAA and jihadist rebels.
The Jabal Al-Zawiya region is also one the last major strongholds for the jihadist rebels in Syria; if lost, this would put the Syrian Army within striking distance of the administrative capital of the Idlib Governorate for the first time since they lost the city in April of 2015.
