BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – A massive blast rocked the militant-held town of Al-Bab in eastern Aleppo today, local activists reported via social media.

According to the reports, as many as 13 civilians were killed and more than 20 others were wounded as a result of what is believed to be a car bombing.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack.

Al-Bab was captured by the Turkish-backed forces during their 2016 offensive in northern Syria; it has served as a front-line town for their troops and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in east Aleppo.

Advertisements