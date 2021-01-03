BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – A powerful explosion rocked an area along the Lebanese-Syrian border this evening, the local authorities in the Al-Qasr region reported.

According to the reports, a gas tank blew up in the Al-Qasr region near the Al-‘Areed Crossing that links Lebanon with Syria’s Homs Governorate.

The explosion caused a huge bang and flames 10 meters long, while the cause of the explosion is still unknown to the local civil defense forces in the Al-Qasr region.

A video was shared shortly after by the Nashra news channel, which showed the big blast in the Al-Qasr region.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported the blast caused approximately five injuries.

This latest explosion coincided with low altitude flights by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which led some to speculate that it may have been an airstrike; however, it was revealed shortly after that the blast was caused locally.