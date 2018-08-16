BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – A massive blast rocked Idlib city last night after an ammo depot belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham exploded.

According to pro-opposition activists, the blast took place at a Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ammo depot that was located near the governor’s mansion in Idlib’s city-center.

The total number of casualties as a result of this explosion is still unknown; however, some activists claimed that many Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham members were killed.

Furthermore, the reason for the blast at the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ammo depot is still unknown.

No further details were released at this time.

This latest explosion in Idlib comes just a week after 59 people were killed inside the provincial town of Sarmada near the Turkish border.

Advertisements