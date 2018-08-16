BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – A massive blast rocked Idlib city last night after an ammo depot belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham exploded.

According to pro-opposition activists, the blast took place at a Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ammo depot that was located near the governor’s mansion in Idlib’s city-center.

The total number of casualties as a result of this explosion is still unknown; however, some activists claimed that many Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham members were killed.

Furthermore, the reason for the blast at the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ammo depot is still unknown.

No further details were released at this time.

This latest explosion in Idlib comes just a week after 59 people were killed inside the provincial town of Sarmada near the Turkish border.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 52
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    54
    Shares
ALSO READ  Syria restores control over border with Jordan
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Long Live SyriaFairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

My opinion. Undercover SAA agents found a high value target that just happen to have many HTS members sitting on it. Need I say more….

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-16 11:45
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ammo dump No.2 puff…more in next..

For HTS the shitt has hit the Ceiling Fan

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-08-16 12:23