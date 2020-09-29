BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A massive blast rocked the area around the line of contact in the Karabakh region on Tuesday evening, when the Armenian forces struck a column of Azerbaijani vehicles carrying ammunition.

“The Artsakh Defense Army, the eastern direction; the destruction of a column of adversary vehicles with ammunition,” the Press Secretary for the Armenian Minister of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, tweeted on Tuesday evening.

In the video released, a large fire can be seen engulfing the area where the vehicles were destroyed by the Armenian forces.