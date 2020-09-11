BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – A powerful explosion has rocked the Jordanian city of Zarqa last night, causing shockwaves near the capital of ‘Amman.

According to the Sky News Arabia broadcaster, the blast took place in an ammunition depot located in Zarqa. The explosion reportedly caused a huge fire at the site.

The Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Odeh Al-Adaileh, confirmed an explosion in a warehouse containing unsuitable mortar bombs, east of the city of Zarqa.

Al-Adalieh said that the preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by an electrical contact in the warehouses, which are located in an isolated and uninhabited area and are subject to direct surveillance by cameras.

Later, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that it was really the ammunition depot where the explosion occurred.

Earlier, the media reported a statement by the Jordanian security that two people were killed and 3 wounded in the explosion, but the security pointed out that it was an old statement and was due to an incident that occurred a year ago.

Other media report that the incident was likely to be caused either by extremely hot weather or by a short circuit.

Sources: Sky News, RT, Sputnik