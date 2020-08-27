BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – A number of Russian cargo planes were tracked heading from Moscow to the Hmeimim Airbase in Syria’s Latakia Governorate this week.

According to Avia.Pro, the Russian air caravan consisted of seven large IL-76 cargo planes, which “may indicate the delivery of a large batch of unknown weapons to the Arab Republic, including experimental ones.”

The publication said: “This is the first time that such a large number of aircraft were seen en route to Syria, which raised many questions.”

While it remains unclear what the jets were transporting, Avia.Pro indicated that the aircraft may also be transferring weapons to Libya, where the Russian Federation is currently supporting the Libyan National Army (LNA).

A telegram channel reportedly released the first details of the flight plan after tracking the aircraft from Moscow to the Syrian coast.

“A large group of transport IL-76 (7 units) arrived from the Chkalovsky airfield to Syria tonight. There hasn’t been such a caravan of cargo boards for a long time. Let’s see where they will go next,” the Telegram channel, Hunter’s Notes, reported, citing a picture of the route.

Avia.Pro added that “some reports claim armored vehicles and air defense equipment may be on board the IL-76 military transport aircraft, provided that the planes are sent to the Arab Republic, however, by the current hour, there are no official statements either from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation or from officials in Damascus.