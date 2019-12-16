BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – A massive air attack was launched over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Monday, as a large number of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) poured into the area.
According to a military report from the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army sent reinforcements from the 7th Division and 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) to the southern Idlib front.
The report said these reinforcements will take part in the next offensive to advance to the strategic town of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is strategically located along the Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5 Highway) in southern Idlib.
At the same time, the Syrian and Russian air forces unleashed a massive attack on the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Monday, launching more than 30 airstrikes over the jihadist-held areas.
The Syrian and Russian air forces appeared to concentrate on several areas in southern Idlib where both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers are believed to control.
These are some of the first airstrikes to be launched by the Russian and Syrian air forces in almost a week, as they were forced to ground their air squadrons as a result of low visibility due to the poor weather conditions.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.