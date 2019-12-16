BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – A massive air attack was launched over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Monday, as a large number of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) poured into the area.

According to a military report from the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army sent reinforcements from the 7th Division and 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) to the southern Idlib front.

The report said these reinforcements will take part in the next offensive to advance to the strategic town of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is strategically located along the Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5 Highway) in southern Idlib.

At the same time, the Syrian and Russian air forces unleashed a massive attack on the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Monday, launching more than 30 airstrikes over the jihadist-held areas.

The Syrian and Russian air forces appeared to concentrate on several areas in southern Idlib where both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers are believed to control.

These are some of the first airstrikes to be launched by the Russian and Syrian air forces in almost a week, as they were forced to ground their air squadrons as a result of low visibility due to the poor weather conditions.

