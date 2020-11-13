Several thousand protesters are holding a protest rally in central Yerevan, demanding resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who signed the statement ending hostilities in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh and handing over a significant part of the territories in the region and seven adjacent territories to Azerbaijan, local media outlets are broadcasting the rally live.
“If we want to change anything, Pashinyan needs to go. The person who signed the capitulation should not rule our country,” former Prime Minister and one of the initiators of the rally Hrant Bagratyan said.
Currently, police officers are on high alert, while riot police units are deployed to the square where the rally is held.
Protest rallies demanding Pashinyan’s resignation have been held in Armenia since November 10.
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10.
The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.
Source: TASS
