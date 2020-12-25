BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – A mass mobilization of weapons and thousands were monitored in Al-Hisha, Al-Qadahiyah, Zamzam and all of eastern Misrata recently, several new reports revealed.

The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) reportedly called on all their forces to raise the level of alert and prepare to repel any anticipated move in light of the increasing mobilization from the borders of Sirte and Jufrah.

On this topic, writer and political analyst Farag Zeidan told Russia’s Sputnik Agency:

“The military militias want to thwart the military agreement, and they still hate the idea of ​​military action and imposing a fait accompli in the language of weapons. Therefore, cargo planes stopped delivering weapons and mercenaries.”

He explained that “the mobilization that the Libyan armed forces spoke about indicates that they are aware and ready for such moves in light of regional concern.” He pointed out that “the armed militias have never committed themselves to the agreement of the Joint Military Committee in light of their attempts to thwart it since its launch.”

For his part, Abdul Malik Al-Madani, a spokesman for the military media for the GNA’s Operation Volcano Anger, said:

“The Government of National Accord forces did not make any movements on the Sirte-Jufrah line until after they monitored the mobilization of Haftar’s forces. Therefore, they instructed their forces to prepare and prepare in the event of any breach.”

He explained that “the reconciliation forces did not violate the agreed-upon truce, unlike what the other side did,” noting that “they are with dialogue, but with the conditions stipulated by the United Nations and that the Military Committee came out with .”

He stated that “the ceasefire was born dead as the main pillars of the ceasefire do not exist in light of military preparations,” noting that “they will respond to any breakthrough by Haftar’s forces.”