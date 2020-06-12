BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – An mage spread on social media showed a mass grave of the U.S.-made Abrams tank in Iraq, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported.

The spread image shows about 10 U.S.-made Abrams tanks, some of tanks in the photo were damaged, revealing they had been used in combat.

دبابات أمريكية خارج عن الخدمة في العراق pic.twitter.com/UPppR5zdBb — freeya (@supportfreeya) June 12, 2020

The Abrams-modeled tanks have been praised for years, especially in battle, as they boast incredible defenses, which is why it is rare to see them damaged or destroyed.

However, this image that has spread on social media seems to refute this myth and leaves several questions to be answered about what happened to these tanks.

Advertisements