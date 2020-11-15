BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Armenian residents of Karabakh are leaving in masses, as Azerbaijan has given Yerevan another ten days to evacuate the civilians from this region.
“The Armenians are leaving their homes, which are to be transferred to Azerbaijan within the framework of the November 9 statement, thereby paying for the defeat of the ADA (Artsah Defense Army),” the Anna News Agency reported from the Karabakh region this past week.
“The Russian peacekeepers are moving in the opposite direction, as their task is to ensure the security of those regions of Artsakh that the Armenians have left,” they added.
The Anna News Agency also released a video with their report, showing the mass exodus of Armenian residents from their homes in the Karabakh region.
Despite offers from Baku to remain in Karabakh, the Armenian residents of this region have chosen to be evacuated amid fears of reprisals from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and their allied mercenaries.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have already been filmed desecrating Armenian churches, including the Holy Savior Cathedral in the city of Shushi.
The Armenian Apostolic Church has condemned the desecration of this church and called on Azerbaijan to halt the destruction of these religious sites.
