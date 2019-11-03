BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:45 a.m.) – El ejército sudanés ha sufrido más de 8,000 bajas desde que se unieron a la intervención militar de la Coalición Árabe en Yemen, anunciaron las fuerzas de Ansrallah el sábado a través de Al-Masirah TV.
Según la declaración de Ansrallah, de las más de 8,000 víctimas del ejército sudanés fueron 4,253 soldados muertos.
El general de brigada Yahya Seri’i, portavoz de las fuerzas de Ansarallah, dijo que “las pérdidas totales para los mercenarios del ejército sudanés desde el comienzo de la agresión superan los 8,000 muertos y heridos, incluidos 4,253 muertos”.
Este número ha sido refutado por el ejército sudanés, que luego acusó a las fuerzas de Ansarallah de difundir desinformación.
“El número de muertos anunciado por los houthis (Ansarallah) no está respaldado por ninguna lógica”, dijo el portavoz del ejército sudanés, general de brigada Amer Al-Hassan, a la televisión Russia Today.
“El ejército sudanés libró una guerra civil durante unos 21 años y no perdió toda esa cantidad de vidas”, agregó.
