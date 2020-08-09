BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Lebanese Broadcasting Channel (LBC) reported that the Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi called for the resignation of the Lebanese government and the holding of early parliamentary elections, against the backdrop of the Beirut Port explosion last Tuesday.

According to the LBC report on Sunday, “Patriarch Al-Rahi is calling for the resignation of the government, if it is not able to help the country recover and hold early parliamentary elections.”

“The explosion at the Beirut p=Port is a disaster that shook the countries of the world,” he said, stressing “the need to seek the help of an international investigation and to know the source for these explosions stored six years ago.”

The Patriarch thanked Macron for his visit and sympathy, saying that his visit to the port and to Gemmayze Street “comforted and encouraged the Lebanese, and placed political officials in front of the seriousness of their responsibilities, the size of their shortcomings and the results of their arrogance.”

An explosion occurred, last Tuesday, in the port of the Lebanese capital, killing 158 people and injuring more than 6,000 others.

The explosion also caused massive damage to the port and the surrounding areas. As a result, Lebanon declared Beirut a disaster city.