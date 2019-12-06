French President Emmanuel Macron has questioned the legitimacy of Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made S-400s claiming that Ankara, as a NATO member, technically cannot acquire the air defence systems.
Speaking in London where a NATO summit is currently underway, Macron said that stability in Europe depends on a dialogue with Moscow, adding that the status quo is not the best solution in the current state of affairs.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, sitting alongside French President, said he was looking at imposing sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian missile system, blaming his predecessor for not selling Ankara a US missile system.
“We are looking at it now, and we’re talking about it now,” he told journalists. “As you know Turkey wanted to buy our Patriot system and the (former US President Barack) Obama administration wouldn’t let them, and they only let them when they were ready to buy another system.”
Spat Over S-400
The United States has repeatedly objected to Ankara’s purchase of the Russian-made defence system, saying that the weapons system is incompatible with NATO security standards. Ankara insists that the S-400 systems would not pose a threat from the alliance and resisted US pressure to cancel orders.
Russia and Turkey initially signed a $2.5 billion deal for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017. An agreement for a second regiment of S-400 missile systems is expected to be signed in 2020.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.