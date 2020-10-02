BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that Turkey had transferred about 300 fighters from the Syrian armed factions to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“I can confirm that, according to our information, 300 Syrian militants left the city of Gaziantep for Baku,” Macron said.

“These militants have been identified as belonging to a jihadist group operating in the Aleppo area,” Macron continued, without providing more details.

Macron noted that another unit of the same size is being prepared to participate in the conflict alongside Baku.

The French President also announced that Russia, the United States and France will soon present peace initiatives to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region.

In a press conference at the end of the first day of the European Union summit, Macron said: “Russia, the United States and France, as alternate heads of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, will soon present several initiatives to end the conflict in Karabakh.”

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, confirmed, Tuesday, that the mercenaries sent by Turkey to participate in the hostilities in the Karabakh region, and who are currently on the territory of Azerbaijan, are trying to apply the laws of Islamic law on the local population.

However, Turkey has rejected these reports, stating that they have not sent any Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has also denied the accusations, despite reports of several Syrian casualties in the Karabakh region over the last 72 hours.