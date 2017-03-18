The Islamic State continues to lose more ground in east Aleppo as government forces snatches more villages and towns from the terror group.

Today, the Syrian Army recaptured several villages around the ISIS-held Deir Hafer, following server battles with the jihadi fighters who suffered heavy losses.

Military sources reported that several tanks, armored as well as machinegun-mounted vehicles have been destroyed during the clashes.

Four drones – 3 of which armed with explosives – have also been downed by the government forces.

The increasing pace of the advance made by the government forces will more likely make it hard for ISIS to maintain Deir Hafer. Analysts rule out the possibility of a full-scale ground invasion on ISIS bastion due to its high cost; a risk that the government forces cannot afford at this particular stage.

Nevertheless, ISIS fighters are desperately defending their position as the death cult lost large swathes of land in Syria and Iraq.