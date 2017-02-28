The Syrian Army’s Tiger Forces today continued their rapid advancement against ISIS by capturing 3 villages from the terrorist group in eastern Aleppo countryside.

The Syrian Army liberated the villages of Taiha, Halisiyah and Amoudiyah and are currently storming Um Mayal, which is expected to become ISIS-free within the day.

Meanwhile, Turkish-backed forces have attacked the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces-held towns and captured Kiridyah and Jablat Al-Hamra in south-west Manbij countryside from the militia.

Advertisement

Military sources in speaking with Al-Masdar News said that despite Turkish-led forces claiming that they captured Sukariyah Kabirah and Sukariyah Saghirahin, this is not true and the two towns are largely contested and empty from both sides.

Today the Syrian Army shelled turkish-led forces who tried to enter these towns, forcing them to retreat.

Both towns remain empty from the two competing armies.

Share this article:





1

























6 Shares