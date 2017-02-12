After a brief 48 hour pause following the capture of Abou Taltal, only kilometers south of the strategic town of al-Bab, the Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) are renewing their offensive in the eastern Aleppo countryside, shifting the emphasis of their advance to a new axis.

To the northeast of the Kuweires airbase, the Tiger Forces made a push on the villages of Khirbet Jahsh and al-Mansoura (see first map below), liberating both in the open shots of this revived offensive and signifying a new axis of advance to the direct east, rather than a general push north in the direction of al-Bab.

The new eastbound advance was then further developed by a huge bombardment from Russian airpower and SAA tactical rocket forces in and around the ISIS-controlled villages of Abou Jabbar, Bejan and Al-Mazbourah (circled in the first map below). Over forty airstrikes and 140 rockets have been used in this bombardment. All three aforementioned villages are targeted for liberation by the Tiger Forces.

One likely objective of this specific advance by the Tiger Forces is for them to expand their zone of control over the Tadef road, the last major ISIS supply line to al-Bab, which they had already cut one week ago further to the north.

Another likely objective is to keep ISIS forces operating in the eastern Aleppo combat zone off-balance by forcing the militant terror group to react to multiple fronts and thus leaving it unsure of where to focus the bulk of its defensive efforts.

Finally, the new push east will undoubtedly serve to leave ISIS commanders wondering whether or not the strategic town of Deir Hafer is a target of the SAA in the very near future.

