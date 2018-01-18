BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:05 A.M.) – Reports spread over social media stating that ISIS terrorists have managed to successfully break through Syrian Arab Army defenses in southeast Idlib province and take the strategic crossroad town of Sinjar are entirely false.

Over the course of Tuesday to Wednesday, popular opposition sources began to spread reports (even using maps) that Islamic State forces in northeast Hama had carried out a successful blitz assault against the Syrian Army and captured the town of Sinjar as well as a number of villages surrounding it in southeast Idlib.

Al-Masdar News reached out to a source in the Syrian Arab Army. The contact denied that ISIS militants had captured Sinjar or any villages even near it.

The source added that the village of Duwadiyah (circled out on the map above), located on the edge of the Syrian Army’s eastern flank inside Idlib province, represents the current front-line between pro-government forces and ISIS and that the settlement itself is contested, witnessing back and forth fighting.