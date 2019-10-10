QUITO, ECUADOR (12:00 A. M.) Jaime Vargas, presidente de la Confederación de Nacionalidades Indígenas del Ecuador (Conaie), anunció la detención de ocho policías en la Casa de la Cultura en Quito.
Durante la reunión del movimiento indígena, Vargas les dijo a los oficiales que contactaran al comandante de la policía y le pidieran que detuviera la represión contra las protestas que resultaron en la muerte de varias personas. También solicitó que los cuerpos de los fallecidos fueran devueltos a la gente.
Los oficiales fueron presentados a la gente alrededor de las 10.30 de la mañana y gozan de buena salud. Si bien se anunció en las redes sociales que los oficiales detenidos enfrentarían “justicia indígena”, los líderes de CONAIE han negado tales reclamos.
Vargas exigió el regreso de los tres cuerpos que se encuentran actualmente en el Hospital Eugenio Espejo en Quito y prometió liberar a los oficiales a cambio.
El liderazgo de la CONAIE también declaró que tenían información sobre una supuesta operación policial para liberar a los oficiales y que ellos son “responsables de las vidas aquí”.
Según información previa, actualmente también hay 40 oficiales militares detenidos en Saquísilí desde que comenzaron las protestas.
