On Sunday, the Natanz nuclear site was hit by an attack, which was slammed by Tehran as an act of “nuclear terrorism”. Just days after the incident, Iran announced it had managed to reach 60 percent uranium enrichment, in line with its previously announced plans.

Tehran has learned the identity of a man who is believed to have carried out Sunday’s attack at the Natanz nuclear facility, an Iranian state broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The state TV identified the suspect as Reza Karimi, who they say planted an explosive device inside the facility. The subsequent explosion partially damaged the electric grid of the plant’s centrifuges, the report added.

According to broadcaster, the perpetrator fled the country prior to the blast.

“Necessary and legal steps for his arrest and return to the country are underway”, the network added.

The footage aired on the TV channel showed a picture of the alleged culprit and an Interpol “red notice” issued for him. The man’s name, however, cannot be found in the red notice database on Interpol’s official website.

On Sunday, Iran reported that an incident at its Natanz nuclear plant had damaged the facility’s electricity grid in what the country’s vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described as “nuclear terrorism”. Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN in Vienna, blamed the attack on Israel.

The speaker of the Iranian parliament announced on Friday that the nation had succeeded in its plans for uranium enrichment, having managed to produce uranium enriched to 60 percent.

