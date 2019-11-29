BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Army has sent another large convoy of reinforcements to the southern and southeastern countrysides of Idlib as they prepare to launch a major offensive against the jihadist rebels in the region.

According to a new report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army, as well as the National Defense Forces (NDF), sent reinforcements to the southern and southeastern countrysides of Idlib amid a large buildup before the start of their large-scale military operation.

The report said that the Syrian Army units are ready to deal with any threat that may occur at the fronts of Idlib countryside during the coming period, stressing that it is unacceptable that armed groups remain in the demilitarized zone and that the Syrian Army is concerned in liberating the entire province of Idlib from the militant groups.

Previously, the Syrian Arab Army launched a small-scale offensive to capture several points inside the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate; however, they not tried to make any significant pushes towards the militant stronghold of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, despite the fact it is the next major target in the region.

Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, like Khan Sheikhoun, is located along the imperative Aleppo-Damascus (var. M-5 Highway), making it a high priority for the Syrian Arab Army’s high command.

The Syrian Army’s plan appears to be a two-front push towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man as they look to eventually flank the town and force the remaining militants to leave the area.

