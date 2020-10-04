BERIUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Fires broke out in agricultural lands in Aslandoz province in Ardabil province, northwest of Iran, due to shelling as a result of the battles in Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
According to the Iranian media, at least ten artillery shells landed inside northwestern Iran on Saturday, causing big fires inside the country.
The artillery shells were likely inadvertently fired into Iran; however, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly warned both Armenia and Azerbaijan about the failure to contain their conflict in the Karabakh region.
Earlier in the week, the Iranian air defense forces shot down two drones that were believed to have entered the Islamic Republic from neighboring Iran.
The first drone was first monitored entering Iran and moving towards the city of Malekan in the East Azerbaijan Province; it was shot down before it could infiltrate deeper into Iranian territory.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.