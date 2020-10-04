BERIUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Fires broke out in agricultural lands in Aslandoz province in Ardabil province, northwest of Iran, due to shelling as a result of the battles in Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to the Iranian media, at least ten artillery shells landed inside northwestern Iran on Saturday, causing big fires inside the country.

The artillery shells were likely inadvertently fired into Iran; however, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly warned both Armenia and Azerbaijan about the failure to contain their conflict in the Karabakh region.

Earlier in the week, the Iranian air defense forces shot down two drones that were believed to have entered the Islamic Republic from neighboring Iran.

The first drone was first monitored entering Iran and moving towards the city of Malekan in the East Azerbaijan Province; it was shot down before it could infiltrate deeper into Iranian territory.