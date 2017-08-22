BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:17 P.M.) – Approximately three hours ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched their final assault to cutoff the Islamic State’s (ISIL) last supply line to the region north of Al-Sukhnah.

Backed by the 3rd and 5th legions, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces stormed the Al-Dahk Mountains in the northern countryside of Al-Sukhnah, resulting in a fierce battle with the Islamic State terrorists present in the area.

According to a military source in Palmyra, the Syrian Arab Army has been forced to carefully push forward at the Al-Dahk Mountains due to the heavy resistance from the terrorist forces.

If the Syrian Arab Army can take control of the Al-Dakh Mountains in the coming hours, they will have effectively cutoff the Islamic State from their most important supply route to this imperative region.

