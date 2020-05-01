BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The electricity company in the Syrian city of Homs announced that the explosions today led to major damage to the electricity network.
The company pointed out that the explosions that occurred near the southern entrance of Homs damaged the network on medium and low tension and conversion centers, and led to the departure of the medium tension lines from service.
The company pointed out that “the electricity workshops mobilized as soon as the information was received.”
They would add that they are currently working on repairing the damage that was done to their electrical grids as a result of these explosions.
A military source had announced that successive explosions at one of the military sites occurred “due to a human error when transporting some ammunition, which led to material and human losses due to the explosion of several shells and the splintering of fragments outside the military site.”
The source indicated that a number of civilians were wounded as well.
