BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The electricity company in the Syrian city of Homs announced that the explosions today led to major damage to the electricity network.

The company pointed out that the explosions that occurred near the southern entrance of Homs damaged the network on medium and low tension and conversion centers, and led to the departure of the medium tension lines from service.

The company pointed out that “the electricity workshops mobilized as soon as the information was received.”

They would add that they are currently working on repairing the damage that was done to their electrical grids as a result of these explosions.

A military source had announced that successive explosions at one of the military sites occurred “due to a human error when transporting some ammunition, which led to material and human losses due to the explosion of several shells and the splintering of fragments outside the military site.”

The source indicated that a number of civilians were wounded as well.

Garnet Troy Rossi
Guest
Garnet Troy Rossi
It is my hope and dream that by 2025 Iran will move quickly to bring nuclear weapons and nuclear power to the Assad Government in Damascus Syria and put all these nuclear weapons and nuclear-powered weapons systems (such as missiles with nuclear propulsion giving them unlimited range) and nuclear reactors deep underground where they can do least damage to cities and populations above ground. The Syrian Government should totally completely and permanently do away with Western-style bullshit democracy on Syrian territory because what’s happening in Pigland / MeriKKKKa must never ever be allowed to be duplicated / copied n Syria… Read more »

2020-05-01 18:36
Eva and Paul BRIGHT
Member
Regular
Commenter
Eva and Paul BRIGHT
Syria today is a vile regime and the vast majority of Syrians want regime change so we must respect the will of the people and help bash Bashar Assad out of power this weekend as the Syrian people really deserve freedom and democracy by The Grace of God !

Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
It is not to you to decide. Let the syrians decide who they want.

Sony
Guest
Sony
Eva and Paul – Of course, majority of Jews want to annex a part of Syria for The Greater Israel.

