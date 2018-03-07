BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and rebel forces have agreed upon and opened a new crossing in the Idlib Governorate, a military source told Al-Masdar News on late Tuesday.

According to the source, the crossing is located to the west of the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport and will be under the observation of the Russian and Turkish armies.

The crossing will be used to allow civilians to travel between rebel and Syrian Army held areas, while also providing Syrians a way to conduct commerce in the Idlib Governorate.

Below are some of the photos from the recently established crossing:

Ten of civilians have already started crossing to government-held areas in order back to return to their hometowns in eastern Idlib. This will be the only crossing that will be open to Syrians, as the previous Morek crossing was closed by the rebel forces.