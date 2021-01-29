BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve of the International Coalition, Colonel, Wayne Marotto tweeted on Friday, the details of the killing of the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in Iraq, Abu Yasir Al-Issawi.

“Abu Yasir, the most senior Daesh leader in Iraq, was killed during an air strike near Kirkuk, Jan. 27, 2021. The @iraqicts & @CJTFOIR

partnered operation resulted in the deaths of 10 Daesh terrorists. Yasir’s death is another significant blow to Daesh resurgence efforts in Iraq,” Col. Marotto said.

“The Coalition will continue to remove key leaders from the battlefield and degrade the terrorist organization. Terrorists-you will never live in peace- you will be pursued to the ends of the earth,” he added.

On Thursday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, announced the killing of Abu Yasir Al-Issawi, deputy leader of the terrorist organization in a qualitative intelligence operation.

Al-Kazemi said in a tweet: “The people of Iraq, if they promise they are fulfilled, and ISIS terrorist gangs have threatened us with a shocking response.”

Al-Kazemi added: “The response came from our heroes to eliminate the leader of the League of Evil, or whoever calls himself (the deputy caliph and the governor of Iraq) in the organization, Abu Yasir al-Issawi, in a qualitative intelligence operation.”

A week ago, the Iraqi army launched Operation “Revenge of the Martyrs”, which was successful in foiling the Islamic State’s plans to carry out suicide operations.

