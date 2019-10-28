BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is making another push to capture the strategic town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.

Backed by Russian attack choppers, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the jihadist positions south of Kabani in a bid to crack the militant defenses and enter the town.

While there has been little-to-no progress at this front in the last 12 hours, the Syrian Arab Army has been able to dig out in the Zuwayqat Mountain, which is something they were previously unable to do because of jihadist counter-attacks.

According to an army source near the front-lines, the Syrian Army is currently engaged in a fierce firefight with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party at the southern slope of the Zuwayqat Mountain.

The source said the troops spent part of the day raining artillery and missiles on the jihadist defenses; however, the latter continues to resistance any advances.

Even with air support, the Syrian Arab Army is at a disadvantage due to the number of caves and tunnels that are used by the jihadist rebels.

These tunnels, in particular, have allowed the jihadist rebels to constantly reinforce and resupply their fighters while evading Syrian and Russian warplanes near the front-lines.

