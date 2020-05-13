BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The President of the National Assembly of the Southern Transitional Council, Major General Ahmed Saeed bin Brik, called for on Wednesday, the tribes and supporters of the Council in Hadhramaut Governorate in eastern Yemen, to launch a military operation against the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army.

The head of the Self-Administration for the South in the Transitional Council said on his Twitter account that the Yemeni Army has been sending ‘terrorist’ reinforcements to the Abyan front and preparing to launch attacks.

He said: “We are in the autonomous administration of the south. We announce to all tribes, youth and the resistance of Hadhramaut, starting next Thursday, the inauguration of the southern military resistance in the Hadhramaut Valley, in the governorates of Shabwa and Abyan, and any place where the Brotherhood terrorist elements are present.”

The Abyan Governorate recently witnessed violent confrontations on Monday between government forces and forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council, in which the two sides exchanged artillery fire for hours and the use of heavy weapons , which left a number of dead and wounded on both sides, according to field sources.

The Southern Transitional Council is now in control of Aden, the southern capital city, and the historical island of Socotra.

