BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The vicinity of the strategic city of Shusha in Karabakh is witnessing violent battles between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, amid reports of powerful explosions near the capital Stepanakert.
According to local reports, Shusha was subjected to heavy bombardment, while fierce battles are taking place near the city.
The reports have said that the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) have resisted the Azerbaijani attempts to reach the city gates; however, the latter has resorted to heavily bombarding Shusha with a plethora of missiles and artillery shells.
In a related context, local sources reported earlier strong explosions southwest of Stepanakert, but indicated that the situation is now calm inside the city.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Karabakh announced that its forces had shot down two Azerbaijani army drones after they approached the capital city.
The Artsakh Defense Army has been bracing themselves for a major battle at both Shusha and Stepanakert for days, as they move more forces to the front-lines to prevent the Azerbaijani troops from taking these important cities.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.