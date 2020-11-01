BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The vicinity of the strategic city of Shusha in Karabakh is witnessing violent battles between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, amid reports of powerful explosions near the capital Stepanakert.

According to local reports, Shusha was subjected to heavy bombardment, while fierce battles are taking place near the city.

The reports have said that the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) have resisted the Azerbaijani attempts to reach the city gates; however, the latter has resorted to heavily bombarding Shusha with a plethora of missiles and artillery shells.

In a related context, local sources reported earlier strong explosions southwest of Stepanakert, but indicated that the situation is now calm inside the city.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Karabakh announced that its forces had shot down two Azerbaijani army drones after they approached the capital city.

The Artsakh Defense Army has been bracing themselves for a major battle at both Shusha and Stepanakert for days, as they move more forces to the front-lines to prevent the Azerbaijani troops from taking these important cities.