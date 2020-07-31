BEIRUT, LEBANON )7:15 P.M.) – The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, said on Friday that this week’s military exercises, which was dubbed the “Great Prophet 14”, was geared at protecting Iran’s islands in the Persian Gulf.

Tangsiri said on that the main purpose of the recent military exercises has been to protect the Persian Gulf islands and deterring those who sow insecurity in the region.

He also named “friendship and convergence of the Muslim countries in the region” as the other target of the war games in southern Iran.

The commander added that the war games have not been a threat to any of the regional countries but a warning to those who seek insecurity in the region.

The Great Prophet 14 war games are annual missile tests and exercises conducted by Iran’s IRGC. The first series of the war games began in July 2008.

On the second day of the Great Prophet 14 war games, the IRGC fired ballistic missiles buried deep into the ground, displaying their hidden launchers for the first time.

In the final stage of the IRGC’s drills, which took place in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC Aerospace Force’s drones attacked enemy’s mock aircraft carrier and targeted its command tower and bridge.

