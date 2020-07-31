BEIRUT, LEBANON )7:15 P.M.) – The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, said on Friday that this week’s military exercises, which was dubbed the “Great Prophet 14”, was geared at protecting Iran’s islands in the Persian Gulf.
Tangsiri said on that the main purpose of the recent military exercises has been to protect the Persian Gulf islands and deterring those who sow insecurity in the region.
He also named “friendship and convergence of the Muslim countries in the region” as the other target of the war games in southern Iran.
The commander added that the war games have not been a threat to any of the regional countries but a warning to those who seek insecurity in the region.
The Great Prophet 14 war games are annual missile tests and exercises conducted by Iran’s IRGC. The first series of the war games began in July 2008.
On the second day of the Great Prophet 14 war games, the IRGC fired ballistic missiles buried deep into the ground, displaying their hidden launchers for the first time.
In the final stage of the IRGC’s drills, which took place in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC Aerospace Force’s drones attacked enemy’s mock aircraft carrier and targeted its command tower and bridge.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.