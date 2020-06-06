BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The semi-official Iranian news agency, “Young Journalists Club”, reported this evening that the former Iranian President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, intends to run in the next presidential elections for 2021.

The Iranian news agency quoted a member of the Public Relations Committee of the Republic party in Iran , Esfandiar Abdullahi, as saying that one of the conditions that will contribute to Ahmadinejad entering the upcoming election battle is that he was assured of accepting his candidacy papers by the authorities, as it is one of the most important conditions of his presence in the elections.

The Iranian politician affirmed that those close to Ahmadinejad are seeking in the current stage to prepare introductions of support and acceptance of papers nominated by the Iranian Guardian Council, indicating that he enjoys a good position among the them.

The Iranian news agency, quoting Hussein Kanani Moghaddam, Secretary General of the “Green Party”, about the possibility of Ahmadinejad running in the upcoming Iranian presidential elections, said that “everything is possible in Iran, especially in the political field of the country.”

It is noteworthy to mention that the Iranian presidential elections will be held in May next year , after the end of the second and last term of the current President, Hassan Rouhani.

Advertisements