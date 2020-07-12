BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen), sent a message to his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Al-Assad, on Sunday evening.
According to the Sama News Agency, Faisal al-Miqdad, the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister and Expatriates, received on Sunday, Ziad Abu Amr, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Palestinian Council of Ministers.
The Sama report said that Abu Amr conveyed to Miqdad a message from President Abbas, which includes an explanation of the overall situation regarding Palestine.
Furthermore, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Abbas, though Abu Amr, expressed his pride to visit Syria, saying that “those who bet on breaking the will of Syria, and putting an end to the Palestinian cause were very disappointed ”
Abu Amr added, “The Palestinian people stand with all their emotions, hopes and belonging to Syria, an army, a people and a leadership, and that the American and Israeli aggression is one aggression against Syria and Palestine, and there is a unity of struggle between the two brotherly countries and the challenges are common to the Syrian and Palestinian leaders.”
In turn, Miqdad reaffirmed the position of Syria, the leadership and people, in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially the right of return and the establishment of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, condemning the “Deal of the Century” and the Israeli annexation plan.
Miqdad added that “our joint struggle against the American and Israeli policies in the occupied Syrian Golan, and in the Palestinian territories, is the guarantor of restoring rights away from the submissive policies of the American administration and its tools.”
