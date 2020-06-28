BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – A new report released this weekend revealed that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) refused to receive a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Quoting high-ranking sources in the White House, the Haaretz newspaper reported that Mahmoud Abbas refused to receive a phone call from Pompeo, who wanted to discuss the ongoing issues over the Israeli annexation plans.
The newspaper confirmed that the phone call, rejected by the Palestinian President, came within the framework of the supposed meetings in the White House with the participation of President Donald Trump, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu , and his Defense Minister, General Benny Gantz, regarding the annexation plan.
It is noteworthy to mention that Netanyahu has announced more than once that his government will annex 30% of the West Bank region at the start of July.
In turn, the Palestinian leadership announced on May 19th that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the State of Palestine are in searching for a solution with the Israeli and American governments.
