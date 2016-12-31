BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 P.M.) - Two of Syria's most popular commanders have recently accepted military promotions from the Syrian Arab Army's High Command, marking the end of a successful year for the government forces.

Popular commanders Maher Al-Assad and Colonel Suheil Al-Hassan were offered promotions by the Syrian Arab Army's High Command after leading several successful operations around the country

Maher Al-Assad of the 4th Mechanized Division was promoted to Brigadier General, while Suheil Al-Hassan of the elite Tiger Forces was promoted to Major General.

These latest promotions are expected to take effect in the new year, as the Syrian Arab Army continues their military operations against several jihadist groups across the country.