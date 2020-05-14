BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Venezuelan President, Nicholas Maduro, confirmed that the opposition leader , Juan Guaido, met a former U.S. military officer in February at the White House to plan the incursion into Venezuela, which was thwarted in March.

The Venezuelan Presient said Juan Guaido met with the Silvercorp security firm’s leader at the White House on February 4th, explaining that this was “on the orders of Donald Trump,” the President of the United States, “to work to develop an attack plan.”

The Venezuelan Minister of Communications, Jorge Rodriguez, also spoke about the role played Sivercorp, and on Tuesday he said that during the meeting at the White House, the Silvercorp leader was appointed “military commander” of the offensive.

The minister noted that the White House meeting took place during a visit by Guaido, who violated a travel ban outside the country, to Colombia, Europe, Canada and the United States.

For its part, the Venezuelan government said that it had failed on May 3 and 4 in two regions of northern Venezuela, Makoto and Chuao, “an invasion operation” aimed at “toppling” President Nicolas Maduro.

Caracas’ accusations are based on a video clip in which the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Antonio Sequia, who was “arrested after the incursion into the north”, talks about the alleged meeting in the White House.

Sequia was one of the 30 soldiers who participated in the April 2019 “failed coup” against Maduro.

The Venezuelan government says Guaido signed a contract with Silvercorp to attack Venezuela, which would have led to the arrest of Maduro and the opposition taking power.

The Venezuelan authorities arrested 52 people after the incursion, including two former U.S. soldiers.

