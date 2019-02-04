BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 P.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s pressure on his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi apparently worked as the latter’s government will not be supporting Syria’s return to the Arab League, Al-Hayat reported on Monday.

Citing Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri, Al-Hayat reported that the North African nation shares the same position as France’s Macron on Syria’s return to the Arab League.

This is a complete 180 from Egypt’s previous remarks that encouraged Syria to seek admittance into the Arab League after having their membership suspended in late 2011.

The European Union and U.S. have been pressuring Arab nations to refrain from restoring ties with Syria as a recent move by Damascus to suspend all residency visas to E.U. officials infuriated them.

Macron should sort his own country out before interfering everywhere from Caracas to Damascus.

2019-02-04 16:25
Primero, alguien me puede decir: ¿cuánto de aprobación tiene de parte de sus ciudadanos Macrón?.
Ahora como vivimos en un mundo globalizado, por tanto también la dictadura es globalizado, los países poderosos dictan lo que tienen que hacer los países pobres.

2019-02-04 15:58