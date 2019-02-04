BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 P.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s pressure on his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi apparently worked as the latter’s government will not be supporting Syria’s return to the Arab League, Al-Hayat reported on Monday.
Citing Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri, Al-Hayat reported that the North African nation shares the same position as France’s Macron on Syria’s return to the Arab League.
This is a complete 180 from Egypt’s previous remarks that encouraged Syria to seek admittance into the Arab League after having their membership suspended in late 2011.
The European Union and U.S. have been pressuring Arab nations to refrain from restoring ties with Syria as a recent move by Damascus to suspend all residency visas to E.U. officials infuriated them.
