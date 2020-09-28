3 1 vote Rate Article

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, that Hezbollah must make clear in the next few weeks whether it represents a serious political force to help implement the country’s roadmap or a militia that receives orders from Iran.

Macron said in a press conference, as reported by Reuters: “There’s a question that needs to be asked to Hezbollah and ourselves. Is it really a political party or does it proceed just in a logic dictated by Iran and its terrorist forces?”

The French President said Hezbollah should “not think it is more powerful than it is … It must show that it respects all the Lebanese. And in recent days, it has clearly shown the opposite.”

The French President also believes that what happened in the past few days reveals that the Lebanese political class “does not want to honor its commitments to France.”

Macron held Lebanese officials responsible for failing to form a new government and carry out reforms, saying, “The price will be high.”

Macron continued, “Some wanted to strengthen their camp, not Lebanon, by making the formation of the government a sectarian issue. The French road map is the only available option and is still on the table.”

Macron added, “Within 20 days, we will hold a meeting with the International Contact Group for Lebanon to discuss next steps. At the end of next October, we will organize an international conference to provide aid to the Lebanese people directly through organizations and the United Nations.”