BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, that  Hezbollah must make clear in the next few weeks whether it represents a serious political force to help implement the country’s roadmap or a militia that receives orders from Iran.

Macron said in a press conference, as reported by Reuters: “There’s a question that needs to be asked to Hezbollah and ourselves. Is it really a political party or does it proceed just in a logic dictated by Iran and its terrorist forces?”

The French President said Hezbollah should “not think it is more powerful than it is … It must show that it respects all the Lebanese. And in recent days, it has clearly shown the opposite.”

The French President also believes that what happened in the past few days reveals that the Lebanese political class “does not want to honor its commitments to France.”

Macron held Lebanese officials responsible for failing to form a new government and carry out reforms, saying, “The price will be high.”

Macron continued, “Some wanted to strengthen their camp, not Lebanon, by making the formation of the government a sectarian issue. The French road map is the only available option and is still on the table.”

Macron added, “Within 20 days, we will hold a meeting with the International Contact Group for Lebanon to discuss next steps. At the end of next October, we will organize an international conference to provide aid to the Lebanese people directly through organizations and the United Nations.”

F*ckOff
F*ckOff
2020-09-28 10:40

Why doesn’t this Rothschild shoeshine boy shut up and go back to what he does best: polishing tube steaks.

3
Reply
Translate
A.H.
A.H.
2020-09-28 10:52

Lebanon should kick all zionist tools out of the country, special françe and there litle king macaron the first. The UN is a zionist tool, dont trust them !!!

3
Reply
Translate
Angel Libralesso
Regular
Commenter
Angel Libralesso
2020-09-28 14:27

This jew (((macron))) needs to shut the f up and mind the business of his sh1tole country.

2
Reply
Translate
Angel Libralesso
Regular
Commenter
Angel Libralesso
2020-09-28 15:06

This )ew (macron) needs to shut the f up and mind the business of his sh1th0le country.

1
Reply
Translate
Hind Abyad
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Hind Abyad
2020-09-28 16:24
Rate Article :
     

‘In the wake of World War I, Lebanon was created – via the Franco-British partition of the Ottoman Empire – as the beacon of France’s Mission civilisatrice. Formally given the mandate for Lebanon in 1923 by the League of Nations, France claimed it sought a “home” for Maronite Christians in the largely “Muslim East”. 
But the confessional system put in place by France has riddled the country with institutionalised sectarianism and corruption ever since.’

0
Reply
Translate