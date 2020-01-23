French President Emmanuel Macron said denying the right of the Israeli state to exist is an act of anti-Semitism, during a joint press conference with Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
“Anti-Zionism, when it is the denial of Israel’s existence as a state, is an anti-Semitism,” Macron said.
“We will continue with the same determination and will fight, as I’ve already committed to, against anti-Semitism, racism, all hate speeches that are dividing our society and denying its foundings,” the French president added.
Macron was in Jerusalem to attend the largest-ever gathering commemorating the Holocaust and fighting present-day anti-Semitism.
Macron also touched down on Iran and Lebanon over the course of the wide-ranging press conference.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, the UK’s Prince Charles and the presidents of Austria and Italy are among the more than 40 officials who will be participating at the event, taking place on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
Source: Ruptly
