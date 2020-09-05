BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşolu said that French President Emmanuel Macron has “went crazy” in view of the developments in the Libyan and Syrian arenas and on the maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean.

Cavusoglu said,as quoted by RT: “In Libya, France supported Haftar and made a huge mistake … Things changed, balances changed, Haftar was defeated and Macron went crazy.”

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, he also said that Turkey had dispelled French hope that Haftar would take control of the Libyan capital by providing military support to the Government of National Accord and countering Haftar’s attack in June.

Speaking of Macron, he said, “this insanity, has fallen in his hand .. Immediately afterwards, he said that our ships came into contact with his ships in the eastern Mediterranean, but he could not document this and he was ashamed.”

The Turkish diplomat stated that France was the most provocative country to Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, and urged it to cooperate with Turkey to achieve regional stability.

He said, “There is no need for such hysterical behavior on the part of France. This makes it a matter of ridicule .. We are two countries in NATO.”

There has been no immediate comment from the Elysee Palace or the French Foreign Ministry on Çavuşolu’s statements, RT said.

Relations between Turkey and France, the two partners in NATO, has deteriorated due to the conflicting policies in Syria and Libya and Turkey’s dispute with Greece over energy resources, and the two sides exchanged harsh criticisms in recent weeks.

Ankara accuses Paris of providing political support to the commander of the Libyan National, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in the face of the Government of National Accord, which is based in Tripoli.

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-09-05 16:58

I think we all know who is acting insane in the Middle-East! How funny now Mevlüt wants dialogue now the aircraft carrier is coming…
Then he just recognized that Turkey violates the UNSC resolution on Libya while… Where are "crazy" Macron's militaries in Libya???? All that we see are Turks, Turkish drones and jihadists!!! Turkey likes dialogue with Syria or when it bombs Iraq too…

