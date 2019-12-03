BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron went on the attack against his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, as he claimed the latter’s country was working with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist group.
“When I look at Turkey, they are fighting against those who fought with us, shoulder to shoulder, against ISIS. Sometimes they were with ISIS proxies,’’ Macron said, making reference to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who Ankara considers a terrorist group.
While Macron went on the attack, U.S. President Donald Trump pointed out that Turkey and America currently have “good relations”, despite Washington’s agitation over Ankara’s S-400 acquisition.
“We have a very good relations with Turkey and with President Erdoğan… I can’t speak for the president of France. We pulled our soldiers out, we said you can patrol your own borders now,’’ Trump said.
