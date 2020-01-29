BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey of breaching the pledges it made during the Berlin conference held on January 19 to settle the Libyan crisis, noting that France had monitored during the past days ships transporting Syrian mercenaries to Libya.

Macron said, during a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Paris today that “Turkey has broken its pledges made during the Berlin conference,” adding, “In recent days, we have detected Turkish ships carrying Syrian mercenaries who have arrived in Libya.”

He continued: “France supports Greece and Cyprus in their sovereignty on their borders and sea and condemn the new agreement between Turkey and the Libyan government.”

It is noteworthy that French President Emmanuel Macron had expressed great concern about the arrival of Syrian and foreign forces in Libya and demanded that this be ended immediately.

On January 19, the leaders of the countries participating in the Berlin conference on the Libyan crisis committed to respecting the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations in 2011, and to stop any external interference in the conflict that has existed in the country for years.

The countries participating in this conference – the United States, Russia, France, Britain, China, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and the Congo – agreed that there would be no “military solution” to the conflict that is tearing Libya apart. The participants also called for a permanent and effective ceasefire.

Four international and regional organizations participated, namely the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League.

ALSO READ  Thousands of fighters transferred from Syria's Idlib to Libya: Jordanian king
Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Long Live SyriaDaeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ha Ha..Abu Bakr represented as Head of Daesh the Dark Side of Islamic Jihad and always lived in dark damp tunnels & caves ErDOG represents the White Side of that Darkside Daesh in an immaculate 3 piece suit & a tie and lives in a Palatial AC room as Head of State. He might change his mind and divert the Jihadi dogs he breeds & sends all over to Syria, Libya & finally to France too. These guys have visited France earlier too. Charlie Hebdo.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-29 19:24
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Time to consider the use of the world #1 shipwrecker, the French Exocet missile…
comment image
For sure, there is no military solution, just a missile solution 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
comment image
comment image
comment image

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-29 18:57