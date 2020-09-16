Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the United States and European countries of being behind the recent protests in his country.

During a meeting with several officials, Lukashenko said that Washington and its European “followers” had been planning to stir up trouble in Belarus over a period of 10 years. He added that the organizers of the protests had based their tactics on the “classic American textbook of color revolutions.”

Lukashenko added: “Today we can turn back and study in detail all stages of the scenario aimed at destroying our country, which we have foiled and will never allow to unfold.”

The Belarusian president said that he is counting on “the rationality of old Europe”, hoping that Brussels will be able to “calm the excessive enthusiasm of its parties” in its hostile policies towards its neighbor.

In this regard, he said that the results of the recent elections (which were not recognized by the opposition) would not be canceled.