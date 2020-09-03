Belarus has been forced to deploy actually a half of its army on western borders due to the tense situation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.
“You see what is happening in our country. We see what is happening around Russia,” the news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
“We have been forced to respond, seeing NATO’s unfriendly steps near our borders. There is all the evidence proving that, no matter what excuses they may make: the deployment of US and other units from the depth of their NATO territory towards the borders of Belarus, especially F-16 planes. In my estimate, they have redeployed 16 or 18 aircraft,” Lukashenko said.
“We have deployed actually a half of our Belarusian army,” he said.
“We have actually placed under control the western borders with Lithuania and Poland. And, as I frequently say, we have actually encircled Grodno to counter these threats. Perhaps, this demonstration has yielded its result,” Lukashenko said.
As the Belarusian president said, “there will be no calm life but Belarus is full of resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and independence.”
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.